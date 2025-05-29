Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rises By 4,000.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Basilea Pharmaceutica
- About the Markup Calculator
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.