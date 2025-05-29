Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Rises By 4,000.0%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. The company offers Cresemba, an intravenous and antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union.

