Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

BATS EFG opened at $109.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $110.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

