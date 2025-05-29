Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.08% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,868,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at $2,570,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Down 0.2%

ZDEK stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

