Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 3,550.0% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 3,550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.