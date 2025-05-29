Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Up 3,550.0% in May

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 3,550.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CHKR stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.37% and a return on equity of 42.41%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 26.13%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

