NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its holdings in Jabil by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 102,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Down 0.9%

Jabil stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $174.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

