Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 411,609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,297,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $66,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

