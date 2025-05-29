iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Lessened by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $108.65. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

