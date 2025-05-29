NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,320. This trade represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $3,322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,181.25. The trade was a 45.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:TEL opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $164.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

