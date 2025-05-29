Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Increases By 3,500.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc engages in the production, marketing, and sale of lumber products in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company is also involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

