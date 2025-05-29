Short Interest in Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Increases By 3,500.0%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Conifex Timber Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.
About Conifex Timber
