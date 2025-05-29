Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,489,215 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 228.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,140,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489,215 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $51,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.