NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

BSCU opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

