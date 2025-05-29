B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $760,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total value of $537,372.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $134,599.88. The trade was a 79.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX stock opened at $514.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $530.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

