SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,362,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8,832.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 343,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 339,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 760,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,434,000 after purchasing an additional 303,539 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 95,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 295,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,959,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of XHB stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.83. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.