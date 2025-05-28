Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 280.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 749,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 53,208 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 28,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 1.8%

Rogers Communications stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

