Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,950 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

