B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 62,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $518.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 47,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,258,765.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,794 shares in the company, valued at $30,913,632.76. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,689 shares of company stock worth $5,855,784 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intrepid Potash

About Intrepid Potash

(Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.