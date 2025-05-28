Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,048 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

