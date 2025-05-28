GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $39,000 in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,957,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $9,084,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 265,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,215,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGIO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

