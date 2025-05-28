3,363 Shares in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Sanofi purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,319,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $16,080,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Novavax by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 556,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 413,676 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $2,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $666.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 610.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

