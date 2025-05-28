Melinda Jo Truex Purchases 8,309 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Melinda Jo Truex bought 8,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,235.77. This trade represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lakeland Financial Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LKFN

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.