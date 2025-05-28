GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 4,349 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

