GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVAX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVAX shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

DVAX stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 4.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

