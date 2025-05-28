Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 192,455 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 192,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after purchasing an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after buying an additional 141,146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $79.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.6003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

