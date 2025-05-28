Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 238,122 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 609,613 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,122 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,320.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:DB opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

