Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 24,067 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.08 and a 200-day moving average of $286.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

