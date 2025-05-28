Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Director Arthur L. Smith Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) Director Arthur L. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,034 shares in the company, valued at $326,385.34. This trade represents a 13.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

Featured Articles

