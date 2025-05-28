Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $348.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.06.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

