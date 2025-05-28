Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $21.52 Million in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,959,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,519,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 3.14% of Ares Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,608,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

