Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cencora were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $293.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.45 and its 200-day moving average is $257.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $309.35.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,027,442.53. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total value of $520,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,249.24. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.18.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

