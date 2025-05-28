Contrasting QS Energy (QSEP) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares QS Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QS Energy N/A N/A -1,020.74% QS Energy Competitors 0.13% 6.91% 4.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QS Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QS Energy N/A -$1.22 million -10.10 QS Energy Competitors $4.26 billion -$120.76 million 9.76

QS Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than QS Energy. QS Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QS Energy has a beta of -1.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QS Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QS Energy peers beat QS Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit. It serves upstream and midstream energy sectors. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tomball, Texas.

