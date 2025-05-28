Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $24.88 Million in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 540,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,879,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 1.93% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Establishment Labs Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 184.55% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.