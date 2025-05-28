Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

