iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDH Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.