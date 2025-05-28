GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $30,000 in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

