Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

FQAL opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.72. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.