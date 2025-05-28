Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,005,000 after buying an additional 3,058,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

