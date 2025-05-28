Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,267 Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.32.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.