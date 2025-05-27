Yoffe Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

