Copley Financial Group Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Copley Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 77,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

