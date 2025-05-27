Elite Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RDIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,960,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 42,087 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $760.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

