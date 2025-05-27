Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Decreased by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,391 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 5.0% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $133,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

