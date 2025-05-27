Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 141,109 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 141,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $43,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.89.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

