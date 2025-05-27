American Investment Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,802 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

