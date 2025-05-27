Copley Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,487 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Copley Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Kenvue by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1%

Kenvue stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

