Copley Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Copley Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Copley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.26.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

