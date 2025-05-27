Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MMM opened at $147.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 12-month low of $96.76 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.08.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

