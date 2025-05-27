Elite Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,750 Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 404.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of BATS XSHD opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.