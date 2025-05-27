BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $369.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.79. Strategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.40 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $101.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 3.79.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total transaction of $2,312,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. This trade represents a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares valued at $16,214,791. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

