Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,742 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.