Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.69 and a 1 year high of $111.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

